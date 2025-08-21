Management: Silence is a ticket to public irrelevance

Nostalgia for the ‘guru era’ won’t help. Public engagement becoming a key aspect of leadership will. Senior executives could share frameworks and philosophies instead of just their quarterly wins. Consultants could release some of their thinking into the public domain, not only to market their services but also to strengthen the discipline. Academics could translate research into accessible language and join mainstream debates. The media could grant good management thinkers the same treatment they accord economists and policy experts when it comes to global issues.