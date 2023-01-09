Joshimath’s emergency memo on sustainability

A full-scale rescue should be mounted so that no resident of Joshimath is left in danger. Technical expertise has been deployed to monitor the town’s stability and issue alerts should it worsen. While the state apparatus goes about its job of keeping people safe, what must not go missing is the introspection needed among policymakers over ‘development’ and why it must never be a reckless pursuit. Although the benefits of basic infrastructure are obvious and its role as an enabler of economic growth increasingly appreciated, a push that does not accord scientific inputs their due respect could prove counter-productive for this very agenda. Already, voices from Joshimath have arisen against an approach alleged to be tone-deaf to the well-being of locals. As various projects across the country need assorted environmental clearances, the suspicion must not gain wind that ecological concerns get brushed aside all too easily for public projects whose budgets enrich special interests. For the process to retain credibility, it can never be pursued at all cost. This is a message that the dispensation at the Centre, which never shies away from showcasing its ‘concrete’ achievements, would do well to internalize and act upon. The government needs to secure not just the people of Joshimath, but also the broad reputation of ‘development’, which is best done by paying its ‘sustainable’ prefix the attention it deserves.

