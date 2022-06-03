JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon's $175 a barrel oil price prediction is hyperbole

Things are different with natural gas. To transport gas to a new destination, new infrastructure is called for: pipelines to the new buyer, new plants to liquefy gas into Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Russia, and new terminals with berths for large tankers carrying gas stored at extremely low temperature and high pressure at the new export destination, facilities for converting the liquid back into gas, and new pipelines to transport gas from the importing terminal to where it would be used or LNG tankers on the wheel. Such infrastructure is not easy to build. That is why the European Union continues to feed the Russian war machine with its continued import of natural gas from Russia, even while announcing a boycott of Russian oil.

