Mint Quick Edit | JPMorgan says oil could plunge to $30 by the end of 2027: Here’s why it may not
Summary
Crude oil has held largely steady this year but JPMorgan forecasts a market glut that’ll send it sliding over the next two years. Given the dynamic interplay between Opec and shale-oil supplies, how likely is that?
Oil prices have survived wars without going too high and stayed roughly within a band of $60-70 per barrel for much of 2025. But could a market glut send them lower?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story