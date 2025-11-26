Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | JPMorgan says oil could plunge to $30 by the end of 2027: Here’s why it may not

Mint Quick Edit | JPMorgan says oil could plunge to $30 by the end of 2027: Here’s why it may not

Mint Editorial Board

Crude oil has held largely steady this year but JPMorgan forecasts a market glut that’ll send it sliding over the next two years. Given the dynamic interplay between Opec and shale-oil supplies, how likely is that?

JPMorgan sees Brent crude averaging about $58 a barrel in 2026 and then falling further. (Photo: Reuters)
Gift this article

Oil prices have survived wars without going too high and stayed roughly within a band of $60-70 per barrel for much of 2025. But could a market glut send them lower?

Oil prices have survived wars without going too high and stayed roughly within a band of $60-70 per barrel for much of 2025. But could a market glut send them lower?

JPMorgan sees Brent crude averaging about $58 a barrel in 2026 and then falling further, with a possible scenario of greater oversupply pushing it down to nearly $30 by the end of 2027, less than half the latest price of about $62.

JPMorgan sees Brent crude averaging about $58 a barrel in 2026 and then falling further, with a possible scenario of greater oversupply pushing it down to nearly $30 by the end of 2027, less than half the latest price of about $62.

Also Read | The market is complacent about new Russia oil sanctions. These ones are serious.

Other analysts like Goldman Sachs have also recommended going short on oil. An unstated assumption seems to be that the Opec+ oil cartel will either lose its ability to curtail supply or pump out more to flood the market and push its US shale-oil rivals into a quandary, since the latter’s high costs mean their margins get tightly squeezed if prices drop below $55-60, as estimated.

Also Read | Oil could fall to the $30s—unless someone turns off the taps

In fact, shale extraction costs may have set the prevailing price band. It keeps efficient shale players in business. If oil rises above $70, higher-cost producers add to American output, capping how far Opec+ can tighten spigots to drive up oil prices; and if oil slips below $60, shale production tends to sputter.

Could this dynamic take JPMorgan’s forecast apart? An oil-guzzling India should hope it doesn’t.

Also Read | Crude intentions: Why China's stockpiling of oil reserves is a global concern
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.