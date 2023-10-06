JPMorgan's washout year forecast is a warning bell for Indian IT

India’s IT sector needs to undergo a paradigm shift in its business models, if FY24 is not to turn out to be the first of a long run of declines. Our IT majors need to work faster on productization – rather than depend only on services outsourcing. They need to work quicker on filling the skill gaps to meet needs of tomorrow. There is also a pressing need to diversify markets and reduce dependence on the US and EU markets. Perhaps it is time to turn serious focus on the domestic market, which, thanks to high growth, is providing a cushion for most other sectors.