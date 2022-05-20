JSW lost out on Holcim but made another strong strategic bet

JSW has been one of the early movers among Indian conglomerates in switching to green and sustainability-linked bonds. The group has raised about $1.6 billion via SLBs and green bonds. Last year, flagship JSW Steel raised $500 million via sustainability-linked bonds, linked to its ability to cut emissions from its steel business by about 23% by the end of the decade. Failure to meet the target will entail a 0.375% increase in the coupon rate. In fact, Group CFO Seshagiri Rao said, in a recent interview with Mint, that the group intends to switch entirely to financing through green bonds within the next five years, as this will have the double benefit of both lowering the cost of borrowing and doubling the tenure to 10 years.