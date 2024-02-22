Opinion
JSW Steel is a long-term bet that needs many pieces to fall in place
Summary
- Fulfilling capex plans will require at least ₹1 trillion, with the company reportedly seeking loans exceeding $750 million. There is a lot at stake over the next five years as the company looks to scale up
Recent reports that companies such as JSW Steel, Tata Steel, are all bidding enthusiastically in coal auctions have surprised nobody, as steelmakers globally strive to secure supply chains and achieve significant scale.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more