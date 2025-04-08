Call of justice: India should reform its process for the removal of judges
Summary
- The current procedure under the Indian Constitution is too cumbersome and the judiciary is not free of corruption. We could set up a judicial service commission to appoint and oust judges, subject to Parliamentary approval.
In spite of various pronouncements, corruption appears to have risen exponentially across society, making lives more difficult. It has also seeped into our judiciary. However, punishing corrupt elements in the judiciary is difficult because of systemic problems in the prosecution of judges. This needs to be addressed by a new impartial process overseen by Parliament.