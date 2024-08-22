Opinion
We need reduced government litigation to unclog the judicial system
Aditya Sinha 4 min read 22 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- Much of the litigation in India involves government as bureaucratic hesitation to take decisive action leads to court cases, many of them frivolous. India needs a comprehensive database for better estimation of government cases and an enforceable litigation policy.
Inefficient judicial processes, epitomized by the “Tareekh pe Tareekh" movie dialogue, create prolonged uncertainties, foster corruption, and escalate litigation costs, significantly deterring investment and stifling business operations.
