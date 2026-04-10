Earlier this month, when the Gujarat high court and Punjab and Haryana high court barred judicial officers from using artificial intelligence (AI) for drafting judgements or doing legal research, they set out a clear framework for governing AI in high-stake settings.
Take the judiciary’s cue: Indian courts have achieved clarity on what AI enhances and what it endangers
SummaryIndian high courts have issued clear instructions barring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in important judicial processes, while allowing its controlled use for low-risk tasks. Policymakers have much to learn from the judiciary’s approach to this technology.
Earlier this month, when the Gujarat high court and Punjab and Haryana high court barred judicial officers from using artificial intelligence (AI) for drafting judgements or doing legal research, they set out a clear framework for governing AI in high-stake settings.
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