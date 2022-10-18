Jury picked must-reads can serve worthy causes

To the extent upright award juries for literature can be accused of an agenda, it would be a bias in favour of a better world. While it might be both too idealistic and reductionist to judge novels as an art form by the merits of their ‘reformist’ function, be it by intent or accident, works of fiction are often at their artistic best when the personal is political. Where social cleavages are severe, even if slow and silent, there is that much more space for such stories to emerge. As the craft of story writing does not vary by geography and only the context does, a closer look at the latter may hold clues to why South Asia is in the Booker spotlight of 2022. On Monday, this year’s Man Booker prize was awarded to Shehan Karunatilaka’s The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, the tale of a ghost in a country ravaged by civil war, Sri Lanka. In May, the International Booker was won by Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand, as translated by Daisy Rockwell from the Hindi original, Ret Samaadhi. This is the saga of a woman’s agency against man-made barriers as much as a subcontinental story that spans the tragedy of Partition. Both are worthy winners: they both use wit whose sparkle is best relished by the more familiar and both seem to evoke the empathy needed to play a potentially convergent role in politically riven-apart lives.
For anything quite as lofty to be a jury’s aim, explicitly or subliminally, the exercise would have to get around an old problem of market expansion: enchanting the enchanted achieves little other than an ego boost. But then, it must be admitted that a literary work is not some sort of marketing device, a plot to reshape perceptions and alter attitudes. So long as it holds aesthetic appeal, engages us with its novelty and exposes us to new ways of seeing, feeling and thinking, a work of fiction could reach out to all and sundry, and this wide-cast is what matters. This may be why most award citations rarely go beyond general explanations. Calling The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida a “metaphysical thriller", for example, the chairman of the Booker selection panel said it “dissolves the boundaries not just of different genres, but of life and death, body and spirit, east and west". It does all this amid an outbreak of strife in Sri Lanka that nobody should ever have to suffer, regardless of incarnation status. If this book has sought to straddle the ironies of afterlife and rebirth with the comic lens of its storytelling premise, a triumph of meta-novelty, Ret Samaadhi looks for a wide readership with its twinkle-eyed levity on male presumption in its search for an ultimate union. Both books deserve to be read widely in South Asia.
Say that too loudly, or suggest good books are what we want other people to read, and we risk self-defeat. As readers or patrons of artistic output, we don’t like to be treated as the target audience of a spiel. Awards can seem almost conspiratorial in holding up a few works for applause over the bulk, especially if the picks touch upon conflicts traceable to politics. Literary merit, after all, is a many-splendoured thing. An abstract mind-opener, for example, may be a worthier read than an eye-opener to grim reality. All this would argue for juries to resist being guided by factors high on news relevance in the real world. Novels are novels. What qualifies them is novelty. But then again, when it comes to the crunch, if all else is equal, why not award a story that could do us all some good just by being told? A well-read world, we can then hope, will actually be a better place.
