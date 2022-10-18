Jury picked must-reads can serve worthy causes

To the extent upright award juries for literature can be accused of an agenda, it would be a bias in favour of a better world. While it might be both too idealistic and reductionist to judge novels as an art form by the merits of their ‘reformist’ function, be it by intent or accident, works of fiction are often at their artistic best when the personal is political. Where social cleavages are severe, even if slow and silent, there is that much more space for such stories to emerge. As the craft of story writing does not vary by geography and only the context does, a closer look at the latter may hold clues to why South Asia is in the Booker spotlight of 2022. On Monday, this year’s Man Booker prize was awarded to Shehan Karunatilaka’s The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, the tale of a ghost in a country ravaged by civil war, Sri Lanka. In May, the International Booker was won by Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand, as translated by Daisy Rockwell from the Hindi original, Ret Samaadhi. This is the saga of a woman’s agency against man-made barriers as much as a subcontinental story that spans the tragedy of Partition. Both are worthy winners: they both use wit whose sparkle is best relished by the more familiar and both seem to evoke the empathy needed to play a potentially convergent role in politically riven-apart lives.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}