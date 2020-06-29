Just how big is India’s creative economy?

First, consider value addition. Globally, the creative sector has a share of 5.5% of total output, in terms of value added. In India, gross value addition (GVA) from copyright-relevant industries was ₹89,000 crore in 2016-17, and at 0.58% share of total value added, it is a tenth of the global average. Part of this asymmetry stems from the lack of data in the services sector. While the Annual Survey of Industries spans manufacturing activity, the data on services at the narrow industry level required to identify and estimate the value of copyright-relevant services remains unavailable. The Central Statistical Office releases GVA figures under a 2-digit industry classification. The availability of GVA figures under a 4-digit classification will give a much more realistic picture of the value contribution of copyright-related industries, especially as most creative activities are classified under services.