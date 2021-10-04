Just how much skin should a player have in the game?

Did the idea work? It did, initially. But the Lehman crisis of 2008 exposed the concept’s flaws. CEOs had taken unbridled risks, which worked well for company growth as income and profits swelled during their tenures. Stock markets cried “hurray" as share prices climbed. This was the era of the Great Moderation, when Wall Street could never do anything wrong. When businesses and markets crashed, it was realized that CEOs had made their buck by selling their shares over time. Crises tend to come with a lag, and stock options worked well in boom times. After the crash, while the state fretted over reviving institutions, the latter’s chiefs lived in luxury. This was when the concept of a claw back came in; it was felt that top job contracts should include an enabling clause for it. This makes sense, as fast-growth episodes in the financial sector—retail lending, securitization, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) boom, infrastructure lending—have mostly ended in a major bust. This was 5-7 years after the boom, by when many CEOs had left.