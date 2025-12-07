Kelkar & Mehta: Justice is a constitutional promise: Uphold it by giving alternative dispute resolution a chance

Capacity building is vital for people to appreciate the use of ADR as a swifter way forward. Technology can also be transformative. Online dispute resolution (ODR) platforms can offer fast, low-cost redressal for small-value and cross-border cases, provided they protect due process, confidentiality and enforcement. ODR must integrate offline support centres in rural and underserved areas, so that digital justice does not become another form of exclusion (Niti Aayog’s ODR Policy Plan, 2023).