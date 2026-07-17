Delays in the delivery of justice impede the economy and impact a key promise of democracy

Pendency, delays and injunctions overburden courts, slowing the progress of cases, especially in the economic realm, and exacting a heavy toll from the economy. Tribunals were conceived as a way to relieve courts of some pressure. But the State of Tribunals Report 2025 of Daksh, a Bengaluru-based legal think-tank, shows that close to ₹25 trillion is tied up in about 356,000 disputes pending at under-staffed commercial tribunals.