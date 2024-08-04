Delays in justice delivery can and should be rooted out
Summary
- India must act decisively to shore up public confidence in its judicial system. We need an overhaul that reviews aspects like court vacations, judge appointments, alternate dispute settlement systems and court adjournments. The case backlog mustn’t keep piling up.
Delays in justice deliver are among the biggest barriers in India to making it easier to do business and improving people’s ease of living. In a recent response, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Parliament that more than 50 million cases are pending in various courts across India, of which nearly 90% are in district and subordinate courts.