Justice requires keeping abuses of power in check

Digital gateways can get up to much that goes against a fair market, one that upholds the interests of users as well as companies, i.e. In the US, Facebook’s leak of user data for political use has forced a fine out of its owner Meta, even as the EU’s DMA pushed Apple to open up its walled garden of iPhone apps. Some years ago, Google, with its hold on what web searches throw up, was barred by the CCI from drawing users to Google Flights over rival services. The world’s No. 1 search tool has been slapped with many fines since, and while well-fed chatbots could yet threaten it, proving that innovation can perhaps be relied upon for a digital market to correct itself, this assures us justice only in the long-term, by when, to wax Keynesian, we may all be dead. As gateways can control our web pathways, an anticipatory law—with stiffer rules than wide-angle antitrust ones—could stop them from pursuing their self-interest in unfair ways, be it by means of the other services we’re led towards, how our personal data gets gathered and used, or how trusted media content is given away without the value it generates being shared fairly with originators that invest in its creation. Nothing should be done that punishes success that’s achieved fairly or stifles the ability of Big Tech to innovate. But any abuse of dominance must be held in check. Let’s devise rules for this that are both clear and clearly just.

