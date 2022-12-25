Justice requires keeping abuses of power in check

It’s unusual to enact a new law to ensure a form of justice already promised broadly by existing legislation. This, however, is what India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has urged the government to do—for digital markets to be kept contestable and free of bullying by monopolies. We do have a legal apparatus against rivalry reduction and its abuses, one that’s set to be revised, but last week this panel proposed a specific law for digital competition. As with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), a signal precedent, this law would be designed to rein in Big Tech firms whose sway over human lives has been the biggest 21st century story so far of a power shift. Is this legislative idea an echo from India’s pre-1991 licence raj? Or do we need special digital rules?
Free markets typically restrain their own excesses, but the age of information differs in key aspects from industrial times. Digital markets show two significant quirks, both of which promote winner-takes-all outcomes that make space for bullies. One, with almost no cost borne in serving every additional customer, thanks to the internet’s reach, classic returns-to-scale patterns do not hold and so the size limits set by free-market theory fail. And, two, in the case of a network, not only does the top platform’s appeal and value rise exponentially as more users are added on, exit barriers pop up once it becomes a common utility for folksto stay in touch, thereby spelling user captivity. Monopolies are thus inevitable in many online spaces. This may be why the panel’s report tabled in the Lok Sabha called for ex-ante rules that would apply to ‘systemically important digital intermediaries’ (SIDIs), which could be defined by the revenues, market value and active user base of online gateways. “India must identify the small number of leading players or market winners that can negatively influence competitive conduct in the digital ecosystem," said the report. The current law should also be sharpened, it said, and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) equipped with a dedicated unit to watch SIDIs.
Digital gateways can get up to much that goes against a fair market, one that upholds the interests of users as well as companies, i.e. In the US, Facebook’s leak of user data for political use has forced a fine out of its owner Meta, even as the EU’s DMA pushed Apple to open up its walled garden of iPhone apps. Some years ago, Google, with its hold on what web searches throw up, was barred by the CCI from drawing users to Google Flights over rival services. The world’s No. 1 search tool has been slapped with many fines since, and while well-fed chatbots could yet threaten it, proving that innovation can perhaps be relied upon for a digital market to correct itself, this assures us justice only in the long-term, by when, to wax Keynesian, we may all be dead. As gateways can control our web pathways, an anticipatory law—with stiffer rules than wide-angle antitrust ones—could stop them from pursuing their self-interest in unfair ways, be it by means of the other services we’re led towards, how our personal data gets gathered and used, or how trusted media content is given away without the value it generates being shared fairly with originators that invest in its creation. Nothing should be done that punishes success that’s achieved fairly or stifles the ability of Big Tech to innovate. But any abuse of dominance must be held in check. Let’s devise rules for this that are both clear and clearly just.
