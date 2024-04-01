Kahneman’s work refreshed and expanded economic thinking
Summary
- The Nobel winner’s work explains how the decisions we take are not always rational. His academic exertions expanded Economics beyond its traditional mould and gave us key insights.
The first thing students learn in Economics is that human beings act rationally. So, when a price comes down, we buy more of the product. This was the micro part of the story. Summed up, this created a macro picture, which tautologically led to rational decisions. The assumption of rationality was based on the tenet of self-interest made popular by Adam Smith. It was among the underlying assumptions of classical economic theorists.