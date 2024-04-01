Kahneman’s work refreshed and expanded economic thinking

Kahneman’s theory is relevant for running any business, especially if it is consumer-facing. Companies have to distinguish between products with steady demand based on people’s needs and those that can be swayed by impulse. The difference shapes how advertising services are employed to drive demand for products and services with distinct drivers. This holds more so for new products. Even human vulnerabilities are leveraged by marketers, with attributes like skin complexion or health associations being highlighted to derive an impulsive response. Super markets also know how to display their goods so that a stroll through the racks will lead one to impulse temptations. The goods that we want would anyway be placed on interior shelves while we are exposed to products that can trigger ‘fast’ thinking purchases.