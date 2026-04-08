India’s prototype fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has gone ‘critical,’ heralding the second stage of a three-stage nuclear power generation programme envisaged by Homi J. Bhabha.
Kalpakkam milestone: India’s nuclear fuel recycling programme is well on its way
SummaryIndia’s indigenous fast breeder reactor has reached criticality—a key milestone in its three-stage nuclear programme. It’ll let us recycle fuel, exploit our thorium reserves and reduce uranium import dependence, signalling progress towards energy independence.
India’s prototype fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has gone ‘critical,’ heralding the second stage of a three-stage nuclear power generation programme envisaged by Homi J. Bhabha.
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