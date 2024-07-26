Mint Quick Edit | Harris leads over Trump: Surprised?
Summary
- An opinion poll by Reuters/Ipsos shows Kamala Harris leading against Donald Trump, with 44% in favour of her as president and 42% rooting for Trump. Suddenly, the Democratic Party appears to be back in the race after Joe Biden dropped out. It tells us something about US democracy.
