Mint Quick Edit | Harris leads over Trump: Surprised?

In politics, fortunes can change quickly. See US Vice President Kamala Harris. A poll by Reuters/Ipsos shows her leading against Republican candidate Donald Trump, with 44% in favour of her as president and 42% rooting for Trump.

Suddenly, the Democratic Party appears to be back in the race after its primary-picked candidate President Joe Biden withdrew in her favour less than a week ago.

Sure, sampling errors do exist, but the difference is clear. Biden had been trailing Trump in the opinion polls, and after the latter escaped a horrific assassination attempt, the former president winning back the White House began to seem inevitable. But Harris has hit the battleground running.

She has enthused the party’s base and seems to have startled Trump with her popularity, going by the invective he has begun directing at her in an attempt to portray her as a radical leftist with anti-semitic leanings, for which there is no evidence on record.

Perhaps she will find more Americans rallying to her side should Trump sharpen his language. For now, all that’s clear is that democracy in the US retains its charming capacity to surprise, as it did in 2008 by electing Barack Obama.