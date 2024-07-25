Kamala Harris has shown exactly why Donald Trump seems so afraid of her
Summary
- Guess what, she vibes with young America, as her response to being called a ‘brat’ online proved. Now that Joe Biden has bowed out as the Democratic Party candidate, Harris has emerged a confident presumptive nominee for good reason. She’s comfortable with herself and her message for America.
There is a reason former US President Donald Trump is still pining for President Joe Biden, even to the point of asking for a refund—and it was on brilliant display on Tuesday afternoon in a high school gymnasium in a Milwaukee suburb. In her first official appearance as the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, Vice-President Kamala Harris electrified a crowd of 3,000 with a rousing speech.