West Asia flare-up: How a Trump-Harris debate could prevent all-out war
Summary
- The US must hold another TV debate. Quickly. With luck, clarity on the stance of America’s presidential candidates to hostilities in West Asia could send signals to both Israel and Iran that might help bring the region back from the brink.
It’s a pity that another TV debate between US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump isn’t on the cards. The US is not just the guardian of today’s world order, it is also Israel’s chief backer, and so the stance of its future leadership on the war in West Asia matters to the rest of the world.