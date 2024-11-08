Madam president: America’s wait for one seems to stretch on endlessly
Summary
- Is the US still not ready to be led by a woman? While its presidential election was fought on various issues, admittedly, the role of gender and ethnicity biases in keeping Kamala Harris out of the White House mustn’t be glossed over.
In 1872, Victoria Clafflin Woodhull became the first woman to stand as a candidate in an American presidential election (for the Equal Rights Party). The spirited spiritualist chose the radical abolitionist Frederick Douglass as her running mate, albeit without seeking his consent or informing him.