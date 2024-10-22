Opinion
Nouriel Roubini: Harris’s economic policy proposals aren’t as risky as Trump's
Summary
- While Kamala Harris’s fiscal, trade, climate, immigration, currency and China policies seem to be a continuation of US President Joe Biden's plans and promise relative economic stability, Trump’s agenda is more likely to cause inflation, reduce GDP growth and blow up the budget.
With polls suggesting that Kamala Harris has at least a 50% chance of winning next month’s US presidential election, questions about her economic-policy agenda have come to the fore. Of course, much will also depend on down-ballot outcomes.
