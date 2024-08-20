Kamala Harris is walking a fine line on the Gaza conflict
Summary
- Harris has taken a firmer stand than President Joe Biden in demanding Israel to focus its attacks on Hamas and not the Palestinian people. But she has also refused to be pushed around by pro-Palestine protesters, who need to realize that Harris must win first to do anything for them.
Pro-Palestinian organizers have vowed to flood the streets of Chicago with thousands of protesters during the Democratic National Convention, which [began Monday]. If successful, they will make headlines, but they also will almost certainly alienate allies as they attempt to box in Vice President Kamala Harris on Gaza.