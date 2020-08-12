Kamala Harris validates Biden’s White House bid

Let’s be clear. These are words that Kamala Devi Harris, 55, is fond of prefacing her statements with. So let’s: The selection of this senator from California by the 77-year-old Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his vice-presidential running mate for the upcoming US election is the political equivalent of a home run. Or, in cricket terms, a six smashed over long-on, to give her Indian-Jamaican heritage its due. By way of strategy, Biden could not have made a better choice. As a centrist, he always had appeal among the swing voters whose support would be needed to topple Donald Trump’s divisive presidency, but as a Democrat wary of leaning too far left, he seemed unable to enthuse a crucial constituency of party loyalists for whom America’s dismal state of race relations was the defining issue of 2020, especially after an African-American named George Floyd was lynched in May. Age was seen to be against Biden, too. Now with Harris on his electoral ticket, covid-19 on Trump’s failure list, and an electorate found by pollsters to be keen on change, he can expect the backing of a social coalition that is both diverse and determined to usher him into the White House next year.

That Harris lends Biden’s liberalism credence by virtue of her multicultural identity is self-evident. Born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, she is the first “woman of colour"—and of partly desi descent, we might add—to be the US vice-presidential candidate of a major party. As a lawyer, she has a record of fighting social inequity. As someone who “gets it", she has made her sensibilities clear. She has often spoken of being a fan of Bob Marley, whose songs still serve as anthems of justice around the world. In politics, she has resolutely been anti-racism and pro-immigration. And she appears self-assured and feisty on issues that call for true leadership rather than an echo of popular opinion. Her call for major police reforms after Floyd’s death rang out loud and clear. And let us not forget the jab she landed on Biden himself in a primary debate for the party’s White House candidacy. She had reminded voters of his 1970s’ dalliance with race segregation, forcing him on the defensive over his somewhat late adoption of racial equality as a core value. That the two leaders have made up since and joined hands against Trump speaks of the efficiency of America’s political system in converging forces for a cause.

As random sample polls place Biden comfortably ahead of Trump, a lead that Harris is likely to boost, the rest of the world would want to know what a change in US leadership would mean for its foreign policy. While New Delhi has invested much in its relationship with Trump, Republicans are usually considered friendlier to India than Democrats, and Harris raised concerns over Kashmir a little less than a year ago, a Biden-Harris administration could serve our larger interests well. The US role in world affairs could do with both coherence and predictability. The threat posed by China to a hard-won global order based on market democracy cannot be seen off without active US involvement. In this context, what must assume priority in geopolitics are the values that countries share, as opposed to the myopic deals of mutual back-scratching that the current White House seems to prefer. And an America less divided within may also be easier for us to do business with.