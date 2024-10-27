Opinion
Manu Joseph: Why Kangana Ranaut could be seen as India’s Trump
Manu Joseph 5 min read 27 Oct 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Summary
- The actor who’s now a politician is popular for speaking her mind in a way others usually don’t dare. The same might explain Donald Trump’s chances of winning the US White House again.
In June, a female constable at Chandigarh airport slapped the actor and politician Kangana Ranaut. The constable said it was in response to Ranaut’s past statements on people who participated in the farmer protests, calling them “Khalistani terrorists."
