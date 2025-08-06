Karnataka's IT minister says govt must stop using cheap land to lure firms. He's right.
Summary
Today’s urban skylines are built on the skeletons of previous industrialisation attempts, in most cases driven by concessional land allotments: from Mumbai’s Parel-Kurla belt to Delhi’s sprawling satellite city Gautam Buddha Nagar, aka Noida.
Priyank Kharge, the minister for information technology in Karnataka, has opened up a crucial and long-ignored issue for debate: government policy on using land to attract investments into a particular area.
