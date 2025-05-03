Karnataka’s bike taxi standoff shows how not to regulate urban transport

It is not as if the government has any ideological objection to the idea of two-wheeler taxis. In fact, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified a ‘Rent a Motorcycle’ scheme back in 1997, under which customers could rent a two-wheeler for personal use on an hourly, daily, weekly or longer basis. From there, it is a natural extension to allow a user to rent a two-wheeler for a ride, but be driven by someone else. The same principle applies to rental cars and limousine services in any case.