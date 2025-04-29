Zero-day terror in Kashmir: National security needs an AI upgrade

On 22 April, the calm of Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam was ruptured by violence of the most brutal kind. In what is now being called the deadliest terror attack aimed at civilians in India since 2008, 26 tourists were murdered in cold blood by militants claiming allegiance to The Resistance Front (TRF), a known proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba based in Pakistan. This was not just a horrendous act of terror, for India, it was also an intelligence failure and a tragedy with profound strategic consequences.