Kashmir simmers but Pakistan’s game has no winners
Summary
- The massacre of tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam has come as a rude shock. The public discourse in India is now dominated by the question of how the country will retaliate.
The Indian security establishment could hardly have received a more explicit warning of an impending terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) than from the lips of Pakistan’s new army chief, General Asim Munir. Five days before the attack, while addressing a conclave of Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad on Wednesday, General Munir had pledged that Pakistan would continue to stand by the Kashmiri people in what he called their “struggle against Indian occupation."