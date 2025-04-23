Kashmir simmers but Pakistan’s game has no winners

In the same ‘jugular vein’ address, the Pakistan Army chief reminded the Pakistani people that peace with India would not be easily achieved, given that they were two different nations. “Our religions are different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different." Invoking Pakistan’s foundational ideology, the ‘two-nation theory,’ the Pakistan Army chief stated: “We are two nations, we are not one nation."