Kaushik Basu: why artificial general intelligence poses structural risks to society as we know it

The prospect of artificial general intelligence—systems capable of performing any human cognitive task—has inspired both hope and anxiety.
While artificial general intelligence could usher in an unprecedented increase in global living standards, it could also sharply reduce demand for human labour, fuelling unemployment, social unrest and conflict. Much of the AI debate in recent years has swung between these two extremes.
Strikingly, one of the most insightful analyses of the promise and peril of artificial general intelligence came from OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman. In a blog post originally published in 2023 and updated in 2025, Altman displayed a measure of philosophical scepticism uncommon among tech optimists. “We want [artificial general intelligence] to empower humanity to maximally flourish in the universe,” he wrote, while recognizing that doing so would require “successfully navigating massive risks.”