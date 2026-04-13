Democracy is inherently fraught. At its core lies the difficulty of translating individual preferences into a coherent social choice, a problem famously captured by Nobel laureate economist Kenneth Arrow’s impossibility theorem and later developed by another Nobel laureate Amartya Sen in his 1970 book Collective Choice and Social Welfare.
Kaushik Basu: Democratic decline may be worse than what existing measures capture
SummaryInstead of looking at national scores assigned by V-Dem and others, we must account for the impact of major powers acting beyond their borders. That would offer us a clearer view of the state of democracy in today’s world.
Democracy is inherently fraught. At its core lies the difficulty of translating individual preferences into a coherent social choice, a problem famously captured by Nobel laureate economist Kenneth Arrow’s impossibility theorem and later developed by another Nobel laureate Amartya Sen in his 1970 book Collective Choice and Social Welfare.
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