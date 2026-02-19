Last month, I travelled across India— listening, observing and taking stock. While the journey was energizing and often inspiring, it left me with an open question: Where is the world’s most populous country headed?
Kaushik Basu: India brims with talent and promise but there seems no escape from politics and pollution
SummaryTravelling across India and meeting its people is uplifting. It’s inspiring to see Indian students engaging with academic subjects and challenging experts. Yet politics, empty rhetoric and air pollution can quickly dampen spirits.
Last month, I travelled across India— listening, observing and taking stock. While the journey was energizing and often inspiring, it left me with an open question: Where is the world’s most populous country headed?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More