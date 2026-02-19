Kaushik Basu: India brims with talent and promise but there seems no escape from politics and pollution

One telling measure is patent activity. After overtaking the US as the world’s leading patent filer, China had roughly 5 million patents in force in 2023, compared with America’s 3.5 million. India’s total, by contrast, was just 188,785, despite five consecutive years of double-digit growth. To be fair, this problem is not new. When I was advising the Indian government around 2009, I argued that far greater attention needed to be paid to intellectual-property rights. In today’s increasingly competitive global economy, that imperative has only become more urgent.