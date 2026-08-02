During the seven years I served as chief economic advisor to the Government of India and as chief economist at the World Bank, I came to appreciate what a strange discipline economics is.
Kaushik Basu: Why political gutfeel on economic policy is no substitute for rigorous analysis
SummaryEconomics may sound like common sense at times, but that mustn’t tempt countries to brush aside expertise in this discipline. From India’s 2016 demonetization to America’s recent tariffs, several cautionary tales exist of instinctive governance going wrong.
During the seven years I served as chief economic advisor to the Government of India and as chief economist at the World Bank, I came to appreciate what a strange discipline economics is.
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