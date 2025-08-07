Kaushik Basu: The real costs of Trump’s economic agenda are staggering
America’s loss of competitiveness behind protective tariff walls could send its economy into long-term decline. The only hope is that resistance within the US forces a policy reversal before its recovery prospects diminish.
The first six months of Donald Trump’s second presidency in the United States have been marked by a flurry of executive orders and legislative activity unparalleled in American history, with the possible exception of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first 100 days in office.