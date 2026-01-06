At the cusp of a new year, the global outlook appears increasingly grim. Escalating conflicts and resurgent authoritarianism are undermining domestic and international institutions alike, while rising wealth inequality is deepening economic insecurity and eroding social cohesion.
Kaushik Basu: Universalism needs champions amid a dangerous surge of ultra-nationalism
SummaryAs xenophobic nationalism surges and migrants are cast as threats, the world risks losing sight of its interdependence. A borderless world may be a distant dream, but strengthening useful supranational institutions could help check today’s excesses—and point the way to a more humane global order.
