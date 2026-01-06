Kaushik Basu: Universalism needs champions amid a dangerous surge of ultra-nationalism

Perhaps the most dispiriting development is the growing hatred of the ‘other.’ In country after country, political leaders increasingly dehumanize migrants and refugees, casting people fleeing poverty, persecution, and conflict as a mortal threat. Such rhetoric brings to mind W. H. Auden’s Refugee Blues. Written on the eve of World War II, a period when refugees were similarly blamed for economic insecurity and social decline, the poem depicts a speaker at a public meeting who warns, “If we let them in, they will steal our daily bread.”