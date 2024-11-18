Kaushik Basu: What if Trump actually keeps his campaign promises?
Summary
- The 2024 US presidential election is one of those rare instances where there is palpable fear—in America and around the world—that the winner will actually follow through. The risks of Trump’s proposals are such.
As the dust settles after one of the most turbulent presidential elections in American history, many are asking whether US president-elect Donald Trump will deliver on his economic agenda and—assuming he follows through on his campaign promises—what impact his policies will have on the United States and rest of the world.