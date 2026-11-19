I have just returned from two global summits, the Bund Summit in Shanghai and the Mumbai LitFest. The Shanghai meeting was a gathering of economists and policymakers from China, the US, Europe and elsewhere to discuss some of the most urgent economic concerns of our time.
I have just returned from two global summits, the Bund Summit in Shanghai and the Mumbai LitFest. The Shanghai meeting was a gathering of economists and policymakers from China, the US, Europe and elsewhere to discuss some of the most urgent economic concerns of our time.
The Mumbai festival brought together writers, poets, artists—and, yes, one or two economists—from different parts of India and several other countries.
The Mumbai festival brought together writers, poets, artists—and, yes, one or two economists—from different parts of India and several other countries.
In today’s world, balkanized by hyper-nationalism, such global conversations are refreshing.
Despite their vastly different themes, one question kept coming up at both conferences: How will artificial intelligence (AI) change ordinary people’s lives, from factory workers to artists and musicians?
We cannot rule out the possibility that AI, with its potential for recursive self-improvement (RSI), will trigger the evolution of a new species of intelligent beings that is vastly superior to humans. This would mean that, after dominating Earth for 300,000 years, we may soon have to learn what apes learned long ago: the art of cohabiting with a superior species.
But that is not what I talked about at the summits. Instead, I pointed out that the march of digital technology is reopening an old debate in economics about whether we should be more concerned about inequality or poverty. Most mainstream economists argue that we should try to eliminate poverty without worrying about inequality per se. That stance is no longer tenable.
With the arrival of AI, extreme inequality—the gap in income or wealth between the super-rich and the average person—could become a threat to human society. As Cecilia Rikap observes in her recent book The Rulers, the rise of Big Tech has led to an extreme concentration of economic power.
Economists have traditionally measured income and wealth concentrations by looking at the richest 10% of a country’s population. But the World Inequality Report 2026 shows that the richest 0.001% now hold three times as much wealth as the poorest half of humanity, and their wealth is growing faster than everyone else’s.
As factories become cavernous spaces populated by AI-powered robots and few human workers, wealth is poised to become even more concentrated. And with social media and news outlets increasingly under the sway of a handful of billionaires, a few Big Tech tycoons are gaining unprecedented political influence, fuelling the rise of authoritarianism.
Curbing extreme inequality is thus not merely a means of ending poverty but essential to the survival of democracy. To this end, I proposed going beyond the idea of a universal basic income (UBI) to a universal basic share (UBS). My proposal struck a chord with audiences at both conferences. Lifting people above a certain minimum income threshold, as UBI aims to do, is not enough.
To narrow the astronomical and growing gap between the richest 0.001% and the average person, ordinary people need a share of the profits generated by the global economy.
Of course, many details would need to be worked out.
As an economist, I am well aware that the profit motive plays an important role in driving prosperity. Fortunately, it is possible to design wealth taxes that will raise the living standards of billions of people who stand to lose their jobs to AI or be forced to work for abysmally low wages, but that will not weaken people’s incentive to work hard and be creative.
One obstacle to establishing an effective UBS system is that if a single country adopted it, the resulting capital flight could devastate its economy. UBS would therefore require an international agreement, implemented by multilateral organizations.
That will not be easy, but there are already precedents in global trade agreements enforced by the World Trade Organization and labour conventions supervised by the International Labour Organization. Such arrangements would have seemed impossible 100 years ago.
The world’s population now stands at roughly 8.3 billion. With global wealth concentrating in fewer and fewer hands, the UBS system I propose would benefit a vast majority of humanity.
If governments fail to act, the recent wave of youth protests against economic inequality and insecurity offers hope that ordinary citizens will take matters into their own hands. ©2026/project syndicate
The author is a professor of economics at Cornell University and a former chief economic advisor to the Government of India.