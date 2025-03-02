Kaushik Das: Expect another RBI rate cut in support of economic growth
Summary
- This April may see the Indian central bank’s monetary policy panel cut its repo rate by 25 basis points. Current economic dynamics also suggest we’ll see a strategic change in stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘accommodative’.
In a widely anticipated move to balance the objectives of growth and inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced its repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25% at the 7 February meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which voted unanimously for this cut.