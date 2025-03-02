Kaushik Das: Expect another RBI rate cut in support of economic growth

RBI is unlikely to cut the repo rate beyond 50bps in this cycle, given the global economic backdrop and domestic growth-inflation dynamics. With the US Federal Reserve having cut rates by only 100bps in 2024 and no further cuts expected in 2025, RBI would remain cautious. Its GDP growth estimate of 6.7% for 2025-26, coupled with an inflation projection of 4.2%, suggests that a 50bps repo rate cut and effective easing of 75bps will be adequate in this cycle.