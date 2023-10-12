Keep boards in the loop of those whistleblower reports
Whistleblowing is coming of age in India and companies must institute a proper mechanism of reporting issues raised to the board so that risks are tracked and whistleblowers protected.
Five years ago, a whistleblower complaint against Chanda Kochhar, the then-CEO of ICICI Bank, alleged improprieties in the bank’s lending practices and conflicts of interest (as her husband was an alleged middleman) in a loan granted to Videocon Group. ICICI’s board initiated an independent inquiry after an initial refusal to admit any wrongdoing, and involved a former Supreme Court judge, who too found no basis for the allegations. However, Chanda eventually stepped down amid mounting concerns—a victory of sorts for a whistleblower against the top leadership.