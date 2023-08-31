Keep close track of new BRICS in the Global South wall

Keep close track of new BRICS in the Global South wall4 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:22 PM IST
BRICS has little to show by way of achievement even as fault lines within it sharpen, with China and Russia trying to convert its geo-economic orientation into a patently anti-West one.
For all the discussion and eventual hoopla surrounding the expansion of BRICS last week in Johannesburg, South Africa, the real drama was being played out elsewhere. On one hand, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin was virtually addressing his counterparts, there came news that a private aircraft carrying Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed in Russia, killing all 10 people on board. On the other, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the summit that “India is now on the Moon," as India’s Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near its south pole, only days after Russia’s unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the lunar surface.