Keep shifts in the West’s China consensus under watch

Keep shifts in the West’s China consensus under watch4 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:28 PM IST
New Delhi has geopolitical opportunities in China rethinks underway in Germany and other countries
In this age when geopolitics is in an overdrive, several assumptions of the past about the global order’s evolving nature have fallen by the wayside. The world is grappling with multiple challenges and yet there is no framework in place as of now that allows us to assess the rapid change in any meaningful manner. Nations, big and small, are struggling to cope with this flux with extant institutions, both domestic and international, exposing their limitations with each passing day. New ideas and arguments are being tested in real time as new possibilities emerge for countries trying to retain their strategic space to manoeuvre.
