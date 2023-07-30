Keep shifts in the West’s China consensus under watch

With Germany intent on pursuing economic diversification, the message from its government to German businesses is to factor in geopolitical risks in their engagement with China, with a not- so-subtle warning for companies overly reliant on the Chinese market that they will have to bear “the financial risk more heavily themselves" in the future. The Indo-Pacific is now Germany’s new theatre of priority, with a clear articulation of its interest in protecting “global public goods in the Indo-Pacific in the long term" and its push to expand its “security policy and military cooperation with close partners in the Indo-Pacific." Germany’s growing strategic ambitions far beyond Europe is one of the most consequential developments in recent times, and disillusionment with China is one of the key drivers of this policy response. Where former German Chancellor Angela Merkel nurtured a one-track China policy focused on trade, there is today a wider debate about how to balance economic dependencies with Chinese malevolence. This China strategy makes it clear which way the wind is blowing.