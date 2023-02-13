As trade negotiations proceed with various partners, India must contend with a variety of expectations. On Monday, Mint reported an awkward EU proposal in the latest round of bilateral discussions over a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA). It seems EU negotiators would like India to allow full rupee convertibility on the capital account, so that money for trade and investment can freely move in and out of the country. While this has been an aim of India’s long-term reform agenda after major capital controls were eased in the 1990s, we retain a few clamps for macro prudential reasons. As the implications of such a move go beyond the sphere of trade, this is a broad policy matter that cannot be turned into a negotiation chip that might help us strike a better bargain. It’s also inconceivable for India to loosen rules especially for business ties with the EU, which would be neither fair nor feasible. Indeed, it is an issue that needs to be examined independently.

Flows of money associated with foreign trade that FTAs seek to boost fall under the current account, which India liberalized long ago, and current provisions adequately enable settlements. The country’s investment regime needs to be kept as open as possible, no doubt, but also within the constraint of what’s judged best for economic stability. As the Asian currency crisis of 1997 showed, large panic outflows can leave an economy shaken. To minimize exposure, the Tarapore Committee had laid out a path to convertibility with preconditions that had to be met for the sake of safety. The panel asked for fiscal consolidation, a mandated inflation target and the strengthening of our financial system. Our fiscal deficit still remains wide, even if covid is largely to blame, and progress on the other two fronts is unsatisfactory. While we have formally adopted inflation-targeting, this framework is yet to prove itself, given last year’s failure to hold our general cost-of-living in check. As for the domestic financial sector, we did not really need the Adani episode, or even cases of bank fragility earlier, to remind us of the scope for better financial intermediation. Safeguarding this sector has been an endeavour with uneven results so far. To be sure, we should strive for confidence in no reason arising for capital to flee. But this pace cannot be pushed by an FTA. As India has struck its own balance of partial convertibility with a managed currency float and a reasonably autonomous monetary policy, we don’t face pressure from the ‘impossible trinity’ to drop our last few capital curbs either.

The pressure we do have right now is to sign FTAs and expand our export prospects, at least partly to make up for our refusal to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, an emerging free-trade zone led by China that covers much of Asia. Our trade policy is focused on bilateral pacts instead. Talks are underway not just with the EU, but also the UK, for which India overtook France last year as its biggest Scotch whisky market by volume. Indian imports of it reportedly jumped 60% in 2022 to 219 million bottles of 700ml each. London has been pressing New Delhi to lower our stiff import duty of 150%. A tariff reduction would deprive us of some revenue, but our liquor businesses need no protection and we can easily treat this issue as a bargaining chip for a deal that broadens Indian access to UK markets. There are some things we must place on the table for give and take. Our broad policy on global integration isn’t among them.